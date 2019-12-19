11:08 p.m. – Eugene Arlan Aslakson, 52, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon inspecting Aslakson’s vehicle, deputies found a clear pipe with a white residue inside, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. After a judge-approved blood test, Aslakson has pending charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Winona Police Department
Wednesday
8:08 a.m. – Lynsey Ann Reed, 35, of La Crosse was charged with theft of gasoline from the Kwik Trip on Highways 61 and 43. Reed was subsequently charged with no Minnesota driver’s license and no insurance for a motor vehicle. According to the police report, this is not the first time Reed has stolen gasoline.
4:25 p.m. – Deshelle Brandon, 33, of Rushford was charged with theft by shoplifting from Walmart. According to the criminal complaint, Brandon took $536.96 worth of merchandise by not scanning the merchandise in the self-checkout lane.
8:16 p.m. – A juvenile male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 150 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Thursday
12:31 a.m. – Ricky Lynn Arentz, 48, of Winona was ticketed for possessing/displaying stolen license plates, receiving stolen property, no Minnesota driver’s license and no insurance, which are misdemeanor offenses. Arentz was stopped on Second and Market streets after an officer noticed two different license plates on Arentz’s vehicle.
1:21 a.m. – Jacob Isaiah Laite, 28, and Addicus Dane Taylor, 22, of Winona were ticketed with disorderly conduct and possession of illegal fireworks after setting off fireworks in a residence located at the 650 block of Huff Street, according to the criminal complaint. Laite was arrested for a probation violation because he had been drinking.
5:31 a.m. – A license plate was reported to have been removed from a vehicle on the 650 block of Grand Street and was subsequently recovered.
