Thursday
7:33 p.m. – A woman reported that her daughter’s pink bike was stolen at the East Recreational Center on Zumbro Street.
10:44 p.m. – A 17-year-old juvenile was cited for minor consumption on the 50 block of Vine Street.
Friday
2:57 p.m. – Laura Lynn Nissalke, 51, of Winona was cited for trespassing at a residence on the 550 block of East Third Street.
5:17 p.m. – Jabari Naheem Philliph Walker, 19, of Winona was arrested on a warrant and was cited for fleeing from an officer and giving false information. Officers had gone to the residence after being notified that somebody with a warrant was at the location. Multiple people walked out of the house. When officers confronted them, Walker wouldn’t make eye contact and gave a fake name. Walker admitted to officers that he had a warrant out for him and said that there was a gun in the vehicle. He was handcuffed before attempting to run away. He was stopped and taken into custody.
8:49 p.m. – Nicholas John Hohensee-Burbach, 23, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Sixth and Olmstead streets after an accident. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15 was recorded.
10:17 p.m. – A woman reported that a purse was taken from a vehicle on the 100 block of East Second Street.
Saturday
12:58 a.m. – Say Hang, 30, of Winona was arrested for second-degree drunken driving on 11th and Hilbert streets after a caller reported that he was intoxicated. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.18 was recorded.
2:39 a.m. – Tabatha Marie Cook, 44, of Waseca, Minn., was cited for trespassing at Walmart.
10:24 a.m. – Skylor Steven Hanson, 22, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was seen carrying a gun case.
4:45 p.m. – Julio Cesar Reyes, 22, of Winona was arrested for violation of a harassment restraining order on the 950 block of East Seventh Street after being seen with a juvenile female that was noted as runaway from Fillmore County.
4:51 p.m. – A man reported that a lawn mower, valued at $500, and a gas can were stolen from a shed on the 550 block of Hamilton Street.
5:05 p.m. – Two juvenile females were cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
Sunday
12:44 a.m. – Christopher Allen Gilbert, 19, of Chesterfield, Michigan, was cited for minor consumption on Third and Johnson streets.
2:28 a.m. – Riley Joseph Shay, 19, of Kasson, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped for a suspended object. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed signs of intoxication. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 was recorded.
2:17 p.m. – A man reported that in the last 10 days tools were stolen from a storage unit at Edwards Mini Storage.
Monday
8:45 a.m. – An ORC employee reported that someone scribbled with marker on the window of a work vehicle on the 1050 block of East Mark Street.
10:07 a.m. – Two ladders, two extension cords and a string of construction lighting was stolen from the 250 block of Knopp Valley Drive.
2:40 p.m. – Kiara Caprice Thompson, 20, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
2:56 p.m. – Roberto Catarino Reyes, 23, of Winona was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting at Fleet Farm. He reportedly stole two trail cameras.
Tuesday
12:50 a.m. – Teyanna Lanae Ashantee Star Ross, 20, of Winona was cited for minor consumption on 10th and Lincoln streets.
Friday
5:50 p.m. – Brady Dennis Happel, 20, of Caledonia was arrested on suspicion of third-degree gross misdemeanor drunken driving at the Kwik Trip on Sixth and Mankato. He had been stopped for speeding and showed signs of intoxication. Passenger Brandon Dennis Johnson, 21, of Houston was cited for open bottle in a motor vehicle. Other passenger Joey Junior McPhail Fishel, 19, of Houston was cited for minor consumption.
11:19 p.m. – Ann Elizabeth Stokke, 62, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunken driving on Knopp Valley Drive and Pleasant Hill Drive after being stopped for speeding and making a turn that resulted in her vehicle being on the wrong side of the median. When stopped, Stokke showed signs of intoxication. A reading of 0.17 was recorded.
Saturday
2:56 a.m. – Gach Gatluak Kuel, 37, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after deputies found him parked along Interstate 90 and Highway 61. He had drifted and driven on top of the fog line before stopping. He turned on his hazards and, when asked, said something was wrong with his muffler. He showed signs of intoxication. A preliminary breath test of 0.08 was recorded.
11:14 p.m. – A woman reported the theft of a vehicle from a residence in Minnesota City. She said that the car was unlocked and the keys were inside the residence. She said somebody took the vehicle. She gave the name of a possible suspect. When the suspect was contacted, he said that he had sold her the vehicle, but because she didn’t pay by a certain time, it was technically still his vehicle. He said that he had not taken the vehicle, though. The vehicle was a gray 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate of 410TYJ.
Sunday
12:35 a.m. – Assane Ngom, 18, of Brooklyn Park was cited for underage drinking and driving on Highway 61 and Interstate 90 after being stopped for speeding. Hector Eliacin Quiles Masso, 19, of Milwaukee, and Juan Ramon Cerda Eutista Junior, 18, of Cudahy, Wis., were cited for underage drinking.
1:45 a.m. – Isaiah Phillip Wannarka, 22, of Rochester was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and attempt to sell on Interstate 90 near mile marker 269. Wannarka was stopped for speeding and the odor of marijuana was detected. In the vehicle was a passenger who attempted to hide something as Wannarka was looking for his proof of insurance and license. A large amount of cash and a vape pen that marijuana was used in were found on Wannarke. An alcoholic beverage, 51 Dank Vape containers, 72 extract cartridges, cash, baggies, rolling paper, grinder, and other paraphernalia was found. Wannarka was arrested while the juvenile passenger was released to a family member.
Tuesday
12:01 a.m. – William Loren Arnold, 43, of Perrin, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Mill and Bridge streets in Minnesota City after being stopped for speeding. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.10 was recorded.
