Winona Police Department
Friday
7:59 a.m. — A gas drive off, worth approximately $25, was reported at the Freedom gas station.
9:22 a.m. — A 17-year-old male from Minnesota City was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. This failure resulted in a three-car crash on South Baker and Sixth streets. No injuries were reported.
12:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at the King Koin Laundromat. Microfiber cleaning rags and mop heads, valued at a total of $600 to $700, were reported stolen. The theft likely took place about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
1:13 p.m. — A man reported that a silver Subaru struck a parked vehicle in the area of 227 East 10th St. and then kept driving.
2:35 p.m. — A woman reported that a house’s window was broken on either Aug. 13 or 14 on the 470 block of West 12th Street.
6:06 p.m. — Alyssa Kay Corey, 42, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
11:23 p.m. — A woman reported that someone entered a house likely through an open window and had stolen approximately $200 from a wallet. The caller had not been home since Sept. 4 and had noticed items moved within the residence on the 1700 block of West Seventh Street.
11:54 p.m. — A 51-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving on the 200 block of East Third Street. An individual had reported seeing the man intoxicated and attempting to drive a vehicle. The man had been released and blood testing results are pending results.
Saturday
9:28 a.m. — William Curtis Perry, 28, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance and for a hit and run that took place Sept. 5 on Sarnia and Main streets.
11:58 a.m. — A man reported that overnight someone had run across the roof and hood of a 2005 Toyota in the area of 60 West 10th St., causing damage and leaving behind footprints.
12:57 p.m. — A man reported that a 2008 Honda had its driver side front quarter panel struck in the Bluff Country Co-op parking lot at 121 West Second St.
1:52 p.m. — A 21-year-old man reported that another man punched him on the cheek on the 1700 block of Kramer Drive and then revealed a handgun located under his shirt before walking away. No signs of injury were visible.
6:08 p.m. — A man reported a passenger side bumper having been damaged on the 320 block of Washington Street. The caller was not sure when or how it happened.
8:21 p.m. — A caller reported that gunshots were heard on Seventh Street and Druey Court. There were no witnesses, but an individual did report two men running toward Schaffner Homes and messing around near a port-a-potty. Officers found two handguns underneath the port-a-potty. No damage or injuries were reported.
10:50 p.m. — James Michael Stanton, 21, of Buffalo City was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving near Sixth and Mankato streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15 was recorded. Stanton was stopped after the pickup truck he was driving was called in for traveling all over the road near Walmart. Passenger Brett Charles Douglas, 23, of Nelson, Wisconsin, was cited for having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
11:55 p.m. — Ryan William Laatsch, 19, of Owatonna, Minnesota, was cited for public urination in the area of 422 Center Street.
Sunday
11:48 a.m. — Paul Anthony Clark, 29, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation near 11th and Main streets. He was also referred for felony level domestic assault causing harm. An individual had called in seeing a male and a woman arguing, with the man kicking over garbage cans. The woman said earlier at a residence on the 650 block of Dakota Street the man had thrown a phone book at her head.
1:54 p.m. — Tara Lynn Brown, 36, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
5:51 p.m. — A juvenile male was reported to have been scared by a man who got out of a truck and began walking toward the juvenile in the area of Bundy Boulevard. When the juvenile ran, the truck left.
Monday
12:31 a.m. — A man reported that saddlebags had been stolen from a motorcycle on the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Friday
7:54 p.m. — A deputy responded to assist with a fire at 31325 Nagle Ridge Road. Approximately 170 round bales and the building containing them were destroyed. The damage was estimated to be approximately $10,200. The cause of the fire was recorded as spontaneous combustion.
Sunday
1:14 a.m. — A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that crossed the center line, almost resulting in a crash. The driver, Brandin James Habeck, 27, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving. When in custody, a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.14 was recorded.
