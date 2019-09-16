Winona Police
Friday
7:10 a.m. — Katrina Michelle Cuaquehua, 23, of Winona was cited at the Kwik Trip at the corner of Hwys. 61 and 43 for two separated incidents of gas drive-offs.
11:44 p.m. — Michael Paul Eleftheriou, 20, of Cary, Ill., was cited for minor consumption on Third and Market streets.
Saturday
12:32 a.m. — Austin Corey Stearns, 22, of Winona was cited for public urination on Third and Market streets.
1:59 a.m. — A man reported that a Bluetooth speaker was stolen from a window sill on Third and Main streets.
10:30 a.m. — A man reported that someone had jumped on a vehicle, leaving dents, smashed the windshield and ripped off the side mirrors. The vehicle was located on the 250 block of East Fourth Street.
12:22 p.m. — Laura Lynn Nissalke, 51, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Fleet Farm.
3:36 p.m. — Ann May Kittle, 43, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
Sunday
12:08 a.m. — Billy Shane Staley, 20, of Winona was cited for minor consumption on Eighth and Huff streets.
Monday
1:36 a.m. — Christopher Erin Wheeler, 36, of New Lenox, Ill., was referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to escape motor vehicle tax, use of a license plate from another vehicle, no Minnesota license and no insurance or current registration after a traffic stop on Sixth and Wall streets.
Winona County Sheriff
Friday
12:59 p.m. — A man reported that a Polaris ATV, valued at $1,500, a flatbed trailer, valued at $2,000, and a Honda generator, valued at $400, were discovered stolen from Twin Valley Ag on Aug. 19.
Saturday
11:09 a.m. — A man reported that a trolling motor was stolen at the Minnesota City Boat Club.
Sunday
2:31 p.m. — Travis Jay Herber, 28, of Goodview was injured after an ATV rollover on the ATV trail from Stockton to Altura. There was water on the ATV’s belt and, when trying to dry it off by accelerating, the ATV became caught in a rut and the back end kicked out, causing the rollover. Herber was transported to Winona Health with a shoulder injury and back pain.
9:59 p.m. — Nicholas Lee Miller, 39, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault with fear and harm and felony domestic assault by strangulation on County Road 8. A woman had came to the residence to find him passed out and, after waking him, a fight started. The woman had her finger injured after being shoved to the ground during the incident and was strangled.
