Winona Police Department
Thursday
8:58 a.m. – A woman reported that a door was kicked in on a shed on the 650 block of East Mark Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
12:21 p.m. – Malik Jemir Birts-Buckner, 19, of Winona was cited for theft after swiping packages from a porch on the 250 block of Center Street. A neighbor had seen Birts-Buckner take the packages. The property was recovered.
Friday
1 a.m. – Jakob Dalton Roemhildt, 21, of Winona was cited for public urination on the 150 block of East Third Street.
1:34 a.m. – A man reported the theft of a bicycle on the 450 block of East Eighth Street.
9:30 a.m. – A man reported that a garage was broken into and rummaged through on the 600 block of West Fourth Street. A five-gallon bucket of waste oil was spilled.
9:58 a.m. – A man reported that the rear passenger side window of his van was broken on Eighth and Franklin streets.
2:38 p.m. – Patrick Henry Williams, 56, no residence, was cited for shoplifting on two different occasions at Fleet Farm. On Sept. 28, he reportedly stole merchandise worth $180.97. On Oct. 1, he reportedly stole merchandise worth $139. He was identified through video.
11:44 p.m. – Kevin Anthony Brackin, 30, of Buffalo City, Wis., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Sixth and Harriet streets after being stopped for a tail light out. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.11 was recorded.
Saturday
10:46 p.m. – Garrett Thomas Jackson, 18, of Winona was cited for minor consumption on Third and Huff streets. Officers witnessed Jackson attempting to climb out the window of a moving vehicle while yelling at woman walking on the sidewalk.
Sunday
1:20 a.m. – Crystal Dawn Smith, 37, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Fifth and Johnson streets after being stopped for a suspended object. A blood alcohol content of 0.11 was recorded.
11:36 a.m. – A woman reported that the rear window of a van had been broken on the 550 block of Mankato Avenue.
5:12 p.m. – Marinda Marie Snead, 29, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony domestic assault and attempting to obstruct legal process with force on the 600 block of West Fifth Street. Officers had been present while Snead was moving out of an apartment. According to officers, the roommate claimed that Snead was taking things that did not belong to her. Snead then pulled out a knife and began cutting up a mattress that they reportedly shared. The roommate kicked a television stand. Snead then began to attempt to fight the roommate and attempted to stab her. Officers attempted to break up the fight, eventually handcuffing Snead. The roommate had a mark on her wrist that was likely the result of being poked by the knife.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Saturday
9:29 p.m. – Leon Dwight Keeton Jr., 37, of Lamoille, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault by fear and domestic assault by harm on Lamoille Road. He was taken into custody after a woman reported they got into an altercation which included her being hit with a fridge door, her being held by the neck and slammed to a wall and slammed to the floor. She stated he had been mad because he did not like the way she treated his children compared to how she treated their shared child.
