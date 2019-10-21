Winona Police
Thursday
12:18 p.m.: A woman reported that she found a pellet-size hole in a glass window at Bluffview Quilt Shop.
1:37 p.m.: Chace David Stroh, 19, of Houston, Minn., was cited for shoplifting at Target.
2:12 p.m.: An person reported a bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of Center Street.
9:25 p.m.: Michael Charles Neil, 39, of Winona was cited for obstructing the legal process at Third and Liberty streets after being stopped for no lights on a bicycle.
Friday
5:21 p.m.: A woman reported a package was stolen from a hallway in Winhaven Court Apartments.
5:57 p.m.: A business on the 900 block of Frontenac Drive reported a former employee had stolen cash in June.
7:12 p.m.: A woman reported theft of prescription medications on the 700 block of East Third Street.
7:53 p.m.: Kasey William James Johnson, 28, of Winona was cited for shoplifting at Walmart.
Saturday
3:13 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was cited for public urination on Third and Center streets.
6:47 p.m.: Ann May Kittle, 44, of Winona was cited for shoplifting after stealing hair care products from 945 Frontenac Drive.
Sunday
9:38 a.m.: A Winona man reported that about $1,500 worth of hockey equipment was stolen on the 100 block of East 10th Street. The equipment had been left outside to dry.
10:59 a.m.: Kasey William James Johnson, 28, of Winona was arrested on suspicion on gross misdemeanor domestic assault causing fear on the 1750 block of West Seventh Street. The incident was reported at 7:19 a.m. Oct. 18.
Monday
1:19 a.m.: Leigh Elizabeth Meska, 31, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving after being stopped for going over the center on Fifth and Cummings streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.21 was recorded.
Winona County Sheriff’s Dept.
Thursday
9:51 a.m.: A deputy observed a vehicle run a stop sign on Highway 74 and I-90 near St. Charles. The vehicle did not stop when the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which did not conduct any erratic driving. The driver was identified as Lynda Lucille Heenan, 54, of St. Charles. The deputy attempted to contact her by calling her phone. Heenan said that she would not stop until she got to her home. Eventually, the officer turned off his sirens and lights on I-90, while Heenan was driving the speed limit. When the vehicle did not use the exit to St. Charles, the deputy canceled the pursuit in an attempt to protect public safety. Heenan was arrested at about 2 p.m. at her residence on suspicion of reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer by motor vehicle.
1:09 p.m.: Lucia Cuaquenua Rosales, 31, and Benito Hernandez Sanchez, 36, both of St. Charles, sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 14 near mile marker 242. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2004 GMC Yukon, driven by Rosales, was traveling eastbound on Highway 14. The vehicle overturned after running off the road and hitting trees.
5:41 p.m.: It was reported that a black Chevy pickup was dragging a dog on Highway 74 northbound toward Elba. Deputies found a blood trail and parts of the dog. It was later discovered that the incident was an accident.
Friday
9:25 p.m.: A corn harvester was destroyed after igniting on fire while chopping in a field on the 1200 block of County Road 31.
Saturday
6:14 p.m.: Dennis Lee Mueller, 60, of rural Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving after being stopped for driving through a section of road that was posted as closed. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19 was recorded.
Sunday
12:32 a.m.: Jeffrey John Turner, 27, of Onalaska was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on I-90 near mile marker 276. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.22 was recorded.
3:15 a.m.: Nathan Andrew Soranno, 23, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on Highway 61 and Black Horse Road. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.14 was recorded.
5:27 a.m.: Brandon David Hughes, 19, of Rochester sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a one vehicle crash on the 1700 block of Highway 14. Hughes was transported to Winona Health. Blood test results are pending, which will determine if he will be referred for drunken driving. Hughes was referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after two broken pills, believed to be MDMA, was found.
