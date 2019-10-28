Winona Police Department
Thursday
1:09 p.m. — A candle donation box was broken into at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 360 Main St., and an undetermined amount of money was stolen.
5:25 p.m. — Willie Travell Jones, 35, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
5:34 p.m. — A woman reported deep scratches and a dent on a vehicle on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
9:50 p.m. — A man reported the theft of a backpack from an unlocked car at Walmart.
Friday
12:24 a.m. — Joseph Allan Peaslee, 26, of Winona was taken into custody for a warrant and on suspicion of giving false information to an officer on Seventh and Minnesota streets. Peaslee had been stopped for having no lights on his bicycle. He claimed to have no identification with him and told the officer a name. Later, he gave a different name.
Saturday
12:33 p.m. — John Everett Wise, 55, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of violating an order for protection on the 450 block of East Fourth Street after sending messages to a female.
1:21 p.m. — A man reported that tires on a vehicle were slashed overnight on Fourth and Kansas streets.
4:14 p.m. — Bobbi Lynn Frazier, 36, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
Sunday
1:55 a.m. — Hayden William Bellman, 19, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving after revocation on Lake Boulevard and Garvin Heights Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop after the registration on the vehicle revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Olmsted County.
2:54 a.m. — Austin Timothy Blencoe, 26, of Galesville, Wis., was arrested on suspicion of fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree drunken driving on Third and Kansas streets. Officers had attempted a stop for speeding before being led on a chase that resulted in the vehicle Blencoe was driving crashing into two parked vehicles. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.18 was recorded.
11:14 p.m. — April Powell Rhodes, 45, of Winona was arrested on Sixth and Wilson streets for a warrant and on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of controlled substances identified as cocaine and methamphetamine.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Friday
11:26 p.m. — A 16-year-old female of Goodview was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired on Lake and Bridge streets in Minnesota City. A traffic stop was conducted after an officer saw the vehicle taking a fast turn onto a dead-end street. The juvenile had bloodshot eyes. She said that she and the 16-year-old female passenger had been at a friend’s house. The odor of marijuana was detected. When the vehicle was searched, a substance that tested positive as marijuana and a grinder, along with other paraphernalia, was found in the vehicle.
Saturday
11:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle going off the road on County Road 23 and Walnut Road. The vehicle was found on its side. The driver was identified as Alexa Faith Holtz, 24, of Minnesota City was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after admitting to having consumed two drinks before driving. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.14 was recorded.
Sunday
6:15 p.m. — A seven-year-old girl of St. Charles was stuck by an ATV on County Road 112 in Altura. She was transported to a hospital and cleared with no significant injuries.
Monday
3:25 a.m. — Michael Paul Kieffer, 42, of Dover, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, felony taking of a motor vehicle without owner’s permission, tampering with a motor vehicle and theft on Dutchmans Crossing Drive. A caller had reported that a UTV was parked on their property. They did not recognize the UTV and did not know why it was there. The deputies ran the registration and went to the address of the owner. The UTV was discovered to have been stolen from that residence. Kieffer was found sleeping in an unlocked vehicle in a garage at the Dutchmans Crossing Drive residence. Kieffer’s vehicle was found in the area. Kieffer said that he did not remember what happened.
