{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Friday

11:18 p.m. — Bradley Jordan Winter, 18, of Winona was cited for public urination on Tenth and Huff streets.

Saturday

3:19 a.m. — Laurie Elizabeth Boehmke, 40, of Winona was cited for public nuisance noise violation and giving a false name on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road.

8:01 a.m. — A vending machine was broken into at Suds Stor & More. Merchandise and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.

10:29 a.m. 3 A man reported that a black motorized bike, valued at about $500, was stolen from Fifth and Olmsted streets.

12:47 p.m. — A man reported that the rear window of a van was broken out overnight on the 250 block of Market Street.

5:44 p.m. — Lisa Dawn Laehn, 58, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.

11:26 p.m. — Sixteen were cited for minor consumption during a compliance check at Market Street Tap. Those cited were: Riley Reeser Bosteter, 19, of Winona; Caiden Luke Haake, 20, of Pepin, Wis.; Alexis Patricia Nick, 20, of Clintonville, Wis.; Mccoy Martin Tekautz, 20, of Rushford; Rebecca Lee Porter, 20, of Hastings; Rachel Nicole Wester, 20, of Hastings; Molly J. Bartlett, 20, of Lake Villa, Ill.; Cameron David Theede, 19, of Lewiston; Elisabeth Helen Armstrong, 19, of Winona; Paige Ursula Jereczek, 20, of Minnesota City; Shane Michael Breslin, 20, of St. Charles, Ill.; Tanner James Perry, 20, of Columbus, Wis.; Jesse Michael Solberg, 20, of Westby, Wis.; Dylan John Weninger, 20, of Westby, Wis.; Breanna Jane Hausler, 19, of Winona; and Lauren Elizabeth Gaudreau, 19, of Winona.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

11:32 p.m. — A man was shot with paintballs multiple times while riding his bicycle on Seventh and Franklin streets.

Sunday

1:39 a.m. — Anthony Jermaine Merritt, 30, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault on the 150 block of Carimona Street.

2 a.m. — A man reported being shot by a paintball on the 450 block of Mankato Avenue. The man said that the paintball was shot from a vehicle driving by.

3:12 a.m. — Lauren Grace Fuller, 20, of Eagan, Minn., was cited for minor consumption on the 250 block of Harriet Street after reportedly attempting to enter the wrong house.

8:48 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a hallway on the 1500 block of Homer Road.

Monday

12:55 a.m. — Hunter John Gamoke, 25, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving on Second and Center streets. Authorities recorded his blood-alcohol concentration as 0.19.

1:51 a.m. — A man reported that two tires were slashed on a truck on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.