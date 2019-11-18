Winona Police Department
Friday
11:18 p.m. — Bradley Jordan Winter, 18, of Winona was cited for public urination on Tenth and Huff streets.
Saturday
3:19 a.m. — Laurie Elizabeth Boehmke, 40, of Winona was cited for public nuisance noise violation and giving a false name on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road.
8:01 a.m. — A vending machine was broken into at Suds Stor & More. Merchandise and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
10:29 a.m. 3 A man reported that a black motorized bike, valued at about $500, was stolen from Fifth and Olmsted streets.
12:47 p.m. — A man reported that the rear window of a van was broken out overnight on the 250 block of Market Street.
5:44 p.m. — Lisa Dawn Laehn, 58, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
11:26 p.m. — Sixteen were cited for minor consumption during a compliance check at Market Street Tap. Those cited were: Riley Reeser Bosteter, 19, of Winona; Caiden Luke Haake, 20, of Pepin, Wis.; Alexis Patricia Nick, 20, of Clintonville, Wis.; Mccoy Martin Tekautz, 20, of Rushford; Rebecca Lee Porter, 20, of Hastings; Rachel Nicole Wester, 20, of Hastings; Molly J. Bartlett, 20, of Lake Villa, Ill.; Cameron David Theede, 19, of Lewiston; Elisabeth Helen Armstrong, 19, of Winona; Paige Ursula Jereczek, 20, of Minnesota City; Shane Michael Breslin, 20, of St. Charles, Ill.; Tanner James Perry, 20, of Columbus, Wis.; Jesse Michael Solberg, 20, of Westby, Wis.; Dylan John Weninger, 20, of Westby, Wis.; Breanna Jane Hausler, 19, of Winona; and Lauren Elizabeth Gaudreau, 19, of Winona.
11:32 p.m. — A man was shot with paintballs multiple times while riding his bicycle on Seventh and Franklin streets.
Sunday
1:39 a.m. — Anthony Jermaine Merritt, 30, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault on the 150 block of Carimona Street.
2 a.m. — A man reported being shot by a paintball on the 450 block of Mankato Avenue. The man said that the paintball was shot from a vehicle driving by.
3:12 a.m. — Lauren Grace Fuller, 20, of Eagan, Minn., was cited for minor consumption on the 250 block of Harriet Street after reportedly attempting to enter the wrong house.
8:48 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a hallway on the 1500 block of Homer Road.
Monday
12:55 a.m. — Hunter John Gamoke, 25, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving on Second and Center streets. Authorities recorded his blood-alcohol concentration as 0.19.
1:51 a.m. — A man reported that two tires were slashed on a truck on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
