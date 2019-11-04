Winona Police Department
Friday
8:53 a.m. – A woman reported that the driver side mirror was broken off a vehicle parked on the 100 block of West Fifth Street overnight.
11:43 a.m. – A black Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Sarnia Street.
1:05 p.m. – Darrell Raymond Campbell, 47, of Winona was arrested on a probation violation and was cited for disorderly conduct after yelling at and spitting on people leaving church on Main and Seventh streets.
1:25 p.m. – A caller reported that a house on the 500 block of East 11th Street was hit by a paintball.
2:59 p.m. – The Subway located in Walmart reported that a fake $100 bill had been used there on Oct. 31.
10:46 p.m. – A woman reported that a vehicle sideswiped hers while she was traveling in the right lane southbound on Highway 61 near Gilmore Avenue. The other vehicle was in the left lane and, after the incident, made the nearest turn. The other vehicle, identified as a silver four-door sedan, should have significant damage and black paint on it from the vehicle driven by the woman.
11:16 p.m. – Joseph James Jerde, 20, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was cited for possession of a fake ID and a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on Sarnia and Dacota streets. During a traffic stop, officers saw the fake ID while Jerde was looking for his real ID. A small jar containing 5.3 grams of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
Saturday
You have free articles remaining.
1 a.m. – Jordan Michael Martinsen, 20, of Lakeville was cited for minor consumption on Fourth and Walnut streets.
11:32 a.m. – A side mirror on a vehicle was broken off overnight in the Super 8 parking lot.
Sunday
1:19 a.m. – Kayla Rose Livingston, 19, of Rochester was cited for underage drinking and driving after being stopped for not stopping at a stop sign on Harriet and Broadway streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.03 was recorded.
1:33 a.m. – Jaylen Brodric Nathaniel Small, 19, of Farmington, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after a traffic stop for obstructed vision on Seventh and Lafayette streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12 was recorded.
2:56 a.m. – Diego Armando Garcia Ruiz, 36, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault with fear and harm on the 1060 block of West Seventh Street. A 30-year-old woman reported being slapped twice on the face and being shoved down about four steps outside by Garcia Ruiz.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday
1:27 a.m. – Wesley Terrell Mcallister, 37, of Raeford, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving after being stopped on Riverview Drive. Deputies stopped the vehicle after seeing the it going 15 mph in a 30 mph zone on Huff Street and then going 49 mph in a 40 mph zone on Riverview Drive, while also going over the centerline at one point. Mcallister admitted to having a suspended license. An open container was found in the vehicle. Mcallister admitted to having done four shots before driving. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.13 was recorded.
11:37 p.m. – Alec Thomas Nissen, 20, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, was cited for underage drinking and driving after being stopped on I-90 and Highway 61 for speeding. A preliminary breath test resulted in 0.02.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.