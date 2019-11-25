Winona Police Department
Thursday
12:28 p.m. – Several vehicles had reportedly been entered into at Dahl Automotive while parked for service.
1:59 p.m. – Denise Anne Dionysius, 57, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of violating a harassment restraint order on the 1700 block of West Sixth Street when she went onto a caller’s porch at 8:24 a.m. that day. When officers attempted to arrest Dionysius, she ran into a residence and when officers were able to enter, she was cited for obstruction of the legal process.
Friday
11:48 a.m. – Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was arrested on a warrant and referred for third-degree burglary, trespassing and theft after being seen at Walmart taking a bag and going to the meat counter to fill the bag with meat.
3:46 p.m. – A man reported someone put sand in the gas tank of his vehicle on the 150 block of East Mark Street.
6:22 p.m. – A juvenile female reported being assaulted by an unknown person while getting onto a bus at Winona Senior High School. The report will be returned for investigation.
Sunday
12:52 a.m. – Jake Charles Doerrler, 20, of Minneapolis was cited for minor consumption on the 200 block of Main Street after a report of subjects in a construction zone.
11:05 a.m. – An 11-year-old juvenile was cited for theft at Kwik Trip on Mankato Avenue and Sixth Street.
6:56 p.m. – Richard Lee Straight, 71, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Winhaven.
8:56 p.m. – Zachary William Mattison, 31, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault on the 250 block of Sebo Street after allegedly pushing a woman into a door frame.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
7:54 p.m. – Bailey Richard Ratliff, 22, of Blane, Minn., was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped on Highway 43 and Stone Point Road for speeding.
9:33 p.m. – Walker Dean Peters, 18, of Rollingstone was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving on the 27000 block of Gilmore Ridge Drive after a traffic stop for the vehicle he was driving seemingly eluding the deputies. Peters reportedly showed signs of impairment, according to the complaint.
Saturday
1:21 a.m. – John Robert Hackbarth, 71, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor drunken driving after hitting a parked car in the Black Horse Bar & Grill parking lot. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12 was recorded.
Sunday
11:30 a.m. – An Altura man reported that he lost $1,515 during a scam. The man had been attempting to rent a place in Winona through Craigslist. A person in Connecticut said they managed a property in Winona and to wire the deposit and first month’s rent.
