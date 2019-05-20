6:05 p.m. — A Winona woman reported the theft of a phone from a residence near the 1400 block of Service Drive in Winona. The phone is valued at $40.
8:43 p.m. — A 40-year-old Winona woman was cited for third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree DWI after she was observed driving over an orange construction cone and running a red light at the intersection of Hwy. 43 and Hwy. 61. Police discovered her a short distance away outside of her still running vehicle dancing a jig to loud music.
11:11 p.m. — Andrew Rodney Olson, 32, Winona, was cited for shoplifting from Walmart after he reportedly stole a hat and makeup.
Saturday
8:46 a.m. — A Winona woman living on the 850 block of West Fifth Street reported her basement window broken in.
2:44 p.m. — Grant Clifford Hauser was arrested on suspicion of first-degree drunk driving and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after he was stopped by police near Fourth and McBride streets.
5:52 — Roberto Catarino Reyes, 23, Winona was arrested near the 250 block of Mankato Avenue for violating an order for protection.
Sunday
12:50 a.m. — Adam Lawrence Powell, 28, Winona, was arrested for second-degree DWI after he was stopped near the intersection of Third and Franklin streets for diving with his rear hatch open in the rain. His blood-alcohol concentration was 0.16 percent.
11:34 a.m. — A Winona man reported that someone stole his 1966 Alumacraft duck boat and homemade trailer from the 350 block of Liberty Street. The boat is valued at $500.
1:01 p.m. — A Winona woman reported that it appeared that someone had broken into her apartment on the 400 block of East Third Street rifled through her bedroom and left without taking anything.
9:04 p.m. — Edgar Zavala Jr., 25, Winona, was referred for fifth-degree methamphetamine possession after he was stopped for failing to signal near Fifth and McBride streets.
10:02 p.m. — Danielle Georgia Steffes, 39, Winona, was trespassed from Walmart.
Monday
2:12 a.m. — Ryan Robert McCaffrey, 40, Winona was arrested for violating a domestic assault no-contact order after came within 300 feet of the petitioner’s residence.
5:30 a.m. — A Winona man reported that someone had spray painted his vehicle while it was parked on the 500 block of Kansas.
Winona Sheriff
Saturday
11:32 a.m. — Jonathan Tubal-Cain Nett, 35, Winona was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and giving a false name and date of birth to a peace officer after he struck a Lexis traveling south on County Road 43. Two passengers in the Lexis were injured and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
8:32 p.m. — A Dakota man was cited for possession of a small quantity of marijuana in a motor vehicle after he was stopped near the intersection of Main and Center streets in Dakota for driving with an inoperable headlight.
Sunday
12:39 p.m. — A Winona woman reported the theft of a camo colored 1974 Alumacraft canoe from the Minnesota City Boat Club. The canoe is valued at $500.
