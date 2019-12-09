Winona Police Department
Friday
6:33 p.m. — Michael George Cross, 28, of Winona was ticketed for misdemeanor theft after removing items from their packaging at Fleet Farm.
8:42 p.m. — Tyler Jay Peterson, 28, of Readstown, Wisconsin, was taken into custody after stealing $1,191 worth of property from Walmart and leaving it in the parking lot, according to the criminal complaint. Peterson then returned to the store later in the day, where employees recognized him and notified Winona police.
Saturday
1:43 a.m. — Jonathan Duane Hanson, 53, of Hanska, Minnesota, was arrested and referred to the county attorney for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a methamphetamine smoking device), after being pulled over on Sarnia and Hamilton Streets for having a brake light out.
2:44 a.m. — Kevin Jay Hutter, 29, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on Sixth and Huff streets for pulling out in front of another vehicle.
8:02 a.m. — Nine to 10 long guns were reported stolen from a garage on the 150 block of West Fifth Street sometime in the last week.
You have free articles remaining.
4:11 p.m. — Denise Anne Dionysius, 57, of Winona was mailed a citation for violating a harassment restraining order on the 1700 block of West Sixth Street.
8:30 p.m. — Michael George Cross, 28, of Winona was mailed a citation for stealing a Blu-ray player and a soundbar, with a combined value of $347.90, from Walmart, according to the complaint. Employees reviewed security footage and identified Cross.
Sunday
2:48 a.m. — Bo Robert Huss, 23, of Neenah, Wisconsin, was charged with third-degree DWI after driving in the wrong lane of traffic near Hwy. 43 and Honey Locust Lane.
7:20 a.m. — Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed for tampering with a motor vehicle and theft on the 250 block of Lafayette Street. Upon making contact, Johnson showed officers three vehicles he had entered, in addition to multiple small items he had removed from them, according to the complaint.
12:20 p.m. — A portable heater and a tailgate were reported stolen from a pickup truck on the 450 block of Lafayette Street.
71 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.