Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
5:57 p.m. – Daniel Deng Akur, 40, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of DWI after driving his car into a ditch on Interstate 90 near mike marker 249.
Friday
2:42 p.m. – Daniel Frank Kowalski, 58, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, missed a turn on Sugar Loaf Road and Lake Boulevard. while driving a semi and attempted to reverse to the corner, striking a vehicle. Kowalski was arrested on suspicion of DWI and cited for fifth-degree possession after a search by deputies turned up a methamphetamine pipe and a nasal spray bottle that tested positive for cocaine.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. – Troy Joseph Vail, 39, of Rochester was arrested on suspicion of DWI after driving his car into a ditch at the intersection of Stone Roller Road and County Rd. 7.
Monday
12:30 a.m. – Juan Ramone Cerda Bautista Jr., 18, of Cudahy, Wisconsin, was cited for driving without a license after striking a guard rail on County Roads 3 and 12. Passenger Dashawn Patrick Michael Williams, 20, of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was cited for a small amount of marijuana
Winona Police Department
Wednesday
10:17 a.m. – A ring was reported stolen from a room at the Days Inn.
Friday
10:24 a.m. – A laptop was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 750 block of West 7th Street.
6:44 p.m. – Justine Nicole Gahnz, 32, and Aaron Patrick Devorak, 41, of Winona were cited with theft by shoplifting after attempting to steal a bike seat cover and a shirt from Walmart.
9:19 p.m. – Danielle Lou Kingsley, 26, of Winona was cited with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Saturday
1:13 p.m. – Gary Richard Lohmeier, 65, of Winona was cited with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
Sunday
10:49 a.m. – A pair of shoes and a shirt were reported stolen from an unlocked car on the 50th block of West 7th Street.
