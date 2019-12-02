{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

5:57 p.m. – Daniel Deng Akur, 40, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of DWI after driving his car into a ditch on Interstate 90 near mike marker 249.

Friday

2:42 p.m. – Daniel Frank Kowalski, 58, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, missed a turn on Sugar Loaf Road and Lake Boulevard. while driving a semi and attempted to reverse to the corner, striking a vehicle. Kowalski was arrested on suspicion of DWI and cited for fifth-degree possession after a search by deputies turned up a methamphetamine pipe and a nasal spray bottle that tested positive for cocaine.

Sunday

12:24 a.m. – Troy Joseph Vail, 39, of Rochester was arrested on suspicion of DWI after driving his car into a ditch at the intersection of Stone Roller Road and County Rd. 7.

Monday

12:30 a.m. – Juan Ramone Cerda Bautista Jr., 18, of Cudahy, Wisconsin, was cited for driving without a license after striking a guard rail on County Roads 3 and 12. Passenger Dashawn Patrick Michael Williams, 20, of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was cited for a small amount of marijuana

Winona Police Department

Wednesday

10:17 a.m. – A ring was reported stolen from a room at the Days Inn.

Friday

10:24 a.m. – A laptop was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 750 block of West 7th Street.

6:44 p.m. – Justine Nicole Gahnz, 32, and Aaron Patrick Devorak, 41, of Winona were cited with theft by shoplifting after attempting to steal a bike seat cover and a shirt from Walmart.

9:19 p.m. – Danielle Lou Kingsley, 26, of Winona was cited with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

Saturday

1:13 p.m. – Gary Richard Lohmeier, 65, of Winona was cited with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.

Sunday

10:49 a.m. – A pair of shoes and a shirt were reported stolen from an unlocked car on the 50th block of West 7th Street.

