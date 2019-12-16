Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:26 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Gilmore Valley Road due to icy conditions. No injuries were reported.
Saturday
8:56 p.m. — Daniel John Moger, 37, of Rochester was arrested for DWI after being stopped on West Service Drive for drifting in and out of a four-lane roadway and straddling the center line for several seconds.
Winona Police Department
Friday
10:21 p.m. — A juvenile male was taken into custody after being found drinking at a residence located on the 150 block of Mankato Avenue. The juvenile had an apprehension and detention order and was subsequently cited for fleeing from police.
Saturday
1:08 a.m. — Emmajoe Elizabeth Yocum, 20, of Winona was ticketed for driving after suspension and giving false information to a police officer. Yocum was initially stopped on Third and Center streets for expired registration and gave a fake name to the responding officer.
Sunday
2:17 a.m. — Colin Lee Boettcher, 29, of Winona was taken into custody and referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for domestic assault, felony strangulation, fifth-degree domestic assault (fear and harm) and gross misdemeanor (interfering with an emergency call).
