Winona Police Department
Saturday:
12:20 a.m. – Justin Mark Moksnes, 24, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was ticketed for public urination.
2:26 p.m. – A package was reported stolen from a residence located at the 250 block of Laird Street.
Sunday:
3:34 p.m. – A package was reported stolen from a residence located at the 1050 block of West Fifth Street. Three juvenile males were identified in connection to the theft.
7:17 p.m. – Craig Ray Hanville, 46, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target and was subsequently served a trespass notice from the store.
9:33 p.m. – Macenzie Lusandra Weaver, 26, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, was charged with second-degree DWI after being pulled over on Sixth and Winona streets.
Monday:
2:31 a.m. – Brently Steven Johnson, 57, was arrested on the 700 block of East Fifth Street and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
