Winona Police Department
Friday
8:47 a.m. – A man reported $700 cash stolen from a residence on the 400 block of East Third Street.
10:54 p.m. – Noah Heise Hinsch, 20, and Nicholas James Thomforde, 20, both of Goodhue, Minn., were cited for minor consumption on Sixth and Lafayette streets.
11:23 p.m. – Derek Joshua McMahon, 20, of Zimmerman, Minn., was cited for public urination on Seventh and Huff streets.
11:24 p.m. – Martin Reyes, 19, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance and a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Winona Street.
Saturday
12:01 a.m. – Dustin John McNamer, 23, of Hokah, Minn., was cited for public urination on Second and Main streets.
12:04 a.m. – Electronics valued at a total of about $2,275 were reported missing by five individuals after a party on the 350 block of West Fifth Street.
1:40 a.m. – Mason Richard Smith, 23, of Winona was cited for public urination on Fourth and Market streets.
11:39 a.m. – Timothy John Holzer, 46, of Winona was arrested on a Wisconsin warrant and on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Officers found Holzer hiding at a residence on the 1050 block of Frontenac Drive after a report that he had stolen a bicycle. When being arrested for the warrant, two white pills were found in his pocket, which later tested positive for hydromorphone hydrochloride.
11:06 p.m. – Anthony Thomas Meister, 20, of Winona was cited for minor consumption on Third and Center streets.
Sunday
2:12 a.m. – Michael Reza, 30, of Arcadia, Wis., was arrested and faces charges of second-degree drunken driving, second-degree drunken driving with an alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours and giving a false name of another person. Police stopped a vehicle Reza was driving on Huff and Seventh streets after it went through a gas station parking lot to avoid a traffic signal and then weaved into the lane, crossing over the center line. The officer noted Reza having bloodshot, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol was detected. Reza gave an incorrect name, which was confirmed to be incorrect during the booking process. Field sobriety tests resulted in signs of intoxication. According to test results, a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.18 was recorded at 4:06 a.m.
10:44 a.m. – David Kiante Munson, 21, of Chicago was cited for giving a false name and date of birth and disorderly conduct on Sixth and Main streets after a road rage incident.
6:55 p.m. – A Bloomington, Minn., man reported the theft of a bicycle on the 250 block of Lafayette Street.
Monday
2:07 a.m. – Eugene Arlan Aslakson, 52, of Winona was arrested and faces charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – buprenorphine. Officers conducted a traffic stop on South Baker and Gilmore streets on a vehicle driven by Aslakson after seeing the vehicle drive 20 in a 30, almost hit the center median, signal a turn late and struggled to maintain its lane, hitting the center line once. The vehicle was registered to a known drug user, who Aslakson, during the stop, claimed to be buying the vehicle from the registered owner. The officer noticed lighters, a small butane torch, often used to smoke methamphetamine and a small clear baggie in the vehicle. White powder fell off the baggie when it was moved by Aslakson, according to the officer. Aslakson was talking fast and had a shaky voice, messy clothes, a pale face, had bags under his eyes and had acne and scars on his face. The officer noted being concerned about his statements of where he was going and coming from. During the stop, Aslakson became increasingly argumentative and when asked to get out of the vehicle multiple times, he was argumentative. When he did step out of the vehicle, five pills containing buprenorphine and naloxone and 15.98 grams of methamphetamine were found, along with baggies and a scale.
Winona County Sheriff’s Dept.
Saturday
12:11 a.m. – Jacob Lee Brown, 19, of Rosemount, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Sixth and Winona streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.16 was recorded for Brown. A passenger in the vehicle, Lucas Dean Lewis, 19, of Farmington, Minn., was cited for underage consumption. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12 was recorded for Lewis.
1:27 a.m. – Gregory James Voves, 20, of La Crescent was cited for underage drinking and driving after a traffic stop on Mill and Huff streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 was recorded for Voves. Passenger Kaitlyn Nicole Holtz, 20, of Westby, Wis., was cited for underage consumption, and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 recorded. Another passenger, Kaleb Vergil Redman, 21, of La Crescent, was cited for possession of an open bottle. The traffic stop was conducted for illegal window tinting and possession of a suspended object.
1:49 a.m. – Malachi Charles Athnos, 18, of West Salem, Wis., was cited for underage consumption. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.2 was recorded. Athnos was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a red light violation.
2:22 p.m. – Cindy Carol Peterson, 54, of Minnesota City was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree burglary and damage to property. Peterson was seen outside a residence on Judy Lane in Minnesota City where she used to live. According to reports, she removed a doggy door from the residence. The current resident was not home and nothing was noted to be taken. Peterson was later found on Sixth Street in Winona and claimed to have gone there for her possessions.
5:46 p.m. – The department assisted State Patrol with a crash on I-90 near mile marker 273. Haley Luanne Barnes, 20, of Cashton, Wis., suffered non-life -threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Barnes’ vehicle left the roadway, striking cable barriers in the median and crossing eastbound lanes before striking the guard rail. Alcohol was not involved.
Monday
1:42 a.m. – Clifford Walter Gozdal, 33, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct in the Stockton trailer court. According to deputies, Gozdal was highly intoxicated and was attempting to start fights. When trying to punch someone, he fell and was injured. After receiving medical treatment, he was taken in for detox.
