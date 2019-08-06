Winona Police Department
Thursday
7:13 p.m. – A female reported multiple texts between June 22 and July 30 from Justin Travis Gillham, 35, of Winona who is not allowed any contact with the female. The female reported Gillham having driven by her apartment on July 23 and 26. Gillham did admit to texting the female. He was charged with violation of a harassment restraining order.
7:48 p.m. – A female reported seeing a rattlesnake on the 1400 block of Heights Blvd.
Friday
1:01 a.m. – Paige Marie Skog, 18, of Ramsey, Minn., Kyley Nakisha Shefelbine, 19, of Caledonia and Abajawodo Akom Kuwot, 20, of Rochester were cited for minor consumption on Market Street after a report claiming loud yelling outside.
5:43 a.m. – An officer witnessed Dustin Lee Zenk, 27, of Goodview riding a bicycle westbound in an eastbound lane. When the officer stopped Zenk, it was noticed that the bicycle’s serial number was scratched off and covered with black paint. Zenk admitted to having a hypodermic needle. When searched, an e-cigarette was found in Zenk’s backpack. The e-cigarette had the odor and appearance of marijuana wax inside. The substance tested positive for THC. He faces charges of felony fifth-degree possession of marijuana wax and gross misdemeanor theft with altering of a serial number.
2:19 p.m. – Roberto Catarino Reyes, 23, of Winona was cited for theft/shoplifting, after a Walmart employee reported items not paid for taken.
3:41 p.m. – Patrick Henry Williams, 55, of Winona was cited for theft/shoplifting, after a Walmart employee reported a male taking items not paid for.
4:20 p.m. – Officers received reports of a female going through people’s bags at the Aquatic Center. A description of the female was given. Tammi Jean Reed, 33, of Winona was found outside the center and admitted to taking cash from two bags, $5 and $2. Reed was cited for theft.
6:16 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident at 6th and Mankato. A pickup truck was traveling eastbound and a bicyclist was traveling westbound. The bicyclist had scrapes on the forearm and knees. The bicycle was damaged. The eastbound vehicle did not stop and drove south on Mankato. The vehicle was found on Hwy. 61 and County Road 7. The driver, Ronald Michael Haines, 64, of Winona, failed a preliminary breath test and did poorly on a field-sobriety test. Haines was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation, drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
10:58 p.m. – Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration on 6th and Huff streets. The driver, Alexander Matthew Littlefield, 20, of Winona was noted to have bloodshot, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. An alcohol container was in the backseat. The officer could smell marijuana from the vehicle. Littlefield admitted to smoking marijuana two hours before the stop and having one beer about 5 p.m. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.026 was recorded. An e-cigarette was found within the vehicle and contained a cartridge that tested positive for containing THC wax. Littlefield faces charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and underage drinking and driving.
Saturday
12:10 a.m. – A 16-year-old female was cited for minor consumption in the area of 1370 Kramer St. She was released to a parent.
9:23 a.m.—An accident was reported on Sixth and Huff streets. Two vehicles collided at the intersection. One vehicle left the scene. A vehicle matching the description given was found on the east side of Winona off of Broadway. Matthew Paul Orlando Wilson, 33, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation and leaving the scene of an accident.
3:42 p.m. – A Target employee reported a male leaving the store with a Puma duffel bag and ear piece that was not paid for. A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle was found near O’Reilly Auto Parts on Hwy. 61. Jordan Michael Papenfuss, 33, of Winona was cited for theft/shoplifting and driving after revocation.
4:11 p.m. – A BB gun was reported to have been shot in the area of Seventh Street. A vehicle in the incident was described as a boxy SUV.
4:37 p.m. – An officer conducted a traffic stop on 5th and Johnson Street when seeing a male driver not wearing a seatbelt. Bradley Arnold Quimby, 50, of Goodview was unable to provide proof of insurance and his license was listed as canceled. Quimby claimed to have believed that he was now able to drive and presented paperwork to the officer that he believed to prove so, but did not. Quimby faces charges of a gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation and no proof of insurance.
8:39 p.m. – An adult female reported on the 1700 block of W. Seventh Street a front window damaged due to a BB gun.
10:18 p.m. – Officers found a vehicle matching an earlier boxy SUV description near 210 Zumbro St. Three juveniles were contacted. A 17-year-old male, of Minneapolis, fled from officers and was apprehended and cited for fleeing on foot. The two others, 15-year-old males from Chrystal, Minn., were cited for curfew.
10:38 p.m. – A window was reported damaged by a BB gun on the 1700 block of W. Sixth Street.
Sunday
2:43 a.m. – Tamika Tiara Lyda, 30, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation on Fifth and Walnut streets.
6:05 a.m. – An adult male reported a broken window, possibly from a BB gun overnight, on W. 12th Street.
9:06 a.m. – A welfare check was completed for a woman who was found on Fourth and Main streets walking down the middle of the road. According to police, Sandy Marie Moldenhauer, 43, of Winona was identified and seemed under the influence. Moldenhauer claimed that a ghost was chasing her. A baggy with a controlled substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found in her bag. She was brought to a hospital and referred on suspicion of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
Monday
12:49 a.m. – Daniel Lee Walling, 32, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., was cited for driving after revocation.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
6:02 p.m. – An accident was reported on the 1900 block of Bear Creek Drive. An adult male failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a tree. The driver was identified as Dominik James Whetstone, 18, of Rollingstone. Whetstone suffered minor injuries.
Saturday
12:28 a.m. – An officer conducted a traffic stop after a driver failed to lower high beams on Theurer Boulevard and Galewski Drive. The officer suspected the female was under the influence of a controlled substance. A blood draw warrant was sought and obtained. Charges are pending.
12:38 a.m. – An adult female was arrested and not yet charged for drunk driving on County Road 17.
2:31 a.m. – An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle unable to stay in one lane. The driver was identified as Nathan James Loomis, 21, of Winona, and was arrested for fourth-degree drunk driving. His blood-alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.08%.
4:38 p.m. – Michael Alan Hansen, 35, of La Crosse was stopped on I-90, near mile marker 274, for speeding. He was cited for a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
6:01 p.m. – Taras Shevchenko, 40, of Des Plaines, Illinois, was stopped for driving too close on I-90 near mile marker 250. Shevchenko was taking into custody on suspicion of giving the name and birth date of someone else, for driving after revocation and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Sunday
8:07 p.m. – A vehicle rollover was reported on the 2700 block of County Road 33. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived. The vehicle was described as a four-door with a fog light and running board missing.
