Winona Police Department
Wednesday
8:52 a.m. – Jose Luis Najera, 22, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Super 8 Motel. Officers had responded to the motel for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked there. Officers saw Najera make some suspicious hurried movements, and when the vehicle was searched, hypodermic needles, a glass smoking device, baggies and a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were found.
4:31 p.m. – A woman reported items stolen from a storage unit at Edwards Mini Storage. Items included a mini fridge, valued at $50, a gumball machine, an infrared heater, valued at $150, and a wooden microwave stand, valued at $30.
6:54 p.m. – A man reported that a 14-foot red Perception kayak, valued at $500, and an Ibanez acoustic guitar, valued at $200, were stolen from the 1000 block of East Third Street. The man had been travelling the Mississippi River when he had parked there, and when he returned, the items were missing.
Thursday
12:02 p.m. – A 50-inch television was reported stolen from a storage unit at Edwards Mini Storage within the past few weeks.
9:28 p.m. – Ryan Thomas Knight, 18, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving and third-degree test refusal on Ninth and Huff streets after a traffic stop for speeding.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Thursday
11:03 a.m. – Kimberly Ann Vroman, 61, of Dakota was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats on Runaway Drive in Dakota. According to the victim and a witness, Vroman had punched the victim three times in the abdomen and then threatened to stab her. The witness also said that Vroman had threatened to come back in the night to kill the victim. Vroman had been with the victim to help with farm work, according to reports, and an argument had started. Vroman had left before deputies arrived but was later found.
12:26 p.m. – A man reported that a Glock handgun had been stolen around Sept. 11 from a vehicle in Hidden Valley Mobile Home Village in Minnesota City.
Friday
7:03 a.m. – Anthony James Ramthun, 29, of St. Charles was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on Mankato and Ninth streets. A traffic stop had been conducted for a brake light out and the scent of marijuana was noted. Ramthun handed to the officer marijuana and a marijuana pipe.
(1) comment
