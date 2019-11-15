Winona Police Department
Tuesday
9:01 a.m. – A man reported that a battery was stolen from a boat on the 200 block of Whitten Street.
12:56 p.m. – A man reported that a laptop was stolen at the Winona State University library sometime between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12.
1:21 p.m. – A man reported that he witnessed someone throwing a brick through the window of a parked vehicle on the 400 block of East Ninth Street.
Thursday
6:38 a.m. – Eddie Lee Stinson, 28, of Winona was cited for theft after a woman reported that a package was stolen from a hallway in Bluff View Flats.
8:10 a.m. – Taquana Darshell Wilson, 36, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct on the 1700 block of West Seventh Street after being accused with tearing a temporary clear plastic rear window cover off of a vehicle.
Winona County Sheriff's Office
Monday
3:15 p.m. – A man reported that the window of a camper was broken using a rock in the K Meadow Campground. Multiple items were stolen from inside the camper, totaling an approximate value of $360. The break-in likely happened in late September.
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. – A woman reported that a camper was broken into at the K Meadow Campground. Items were stolen from the camper that totaled a value of about $95. The latch on the door of the camper was bent, which will cost about $100 to fix. The break-in likely happened on or around Sept. 28.
Friday
8 a.m. – Nicole Marie Thomas, 36, of Caledonia was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign after a single-vehicle accident on Burt Road and County Road 18. Thomas suffered bleeding from the face and possibly a broken nose, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, when the vehicle went off the road. A 35-year-old male passenger reportedly hit his head also. An occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital, but it was unclear at the time of the initial report who was transported.
