Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:09 a.m. — Bobby Lee Graham, 20, of Searcy, Arizona, was cited for underage drinking and driving after being pulled over on Second and Liberty streets for having a suspended object.
Winona Police Department
Thursday
12:17 p.m. — Dominick Eugene Brown, 32, of Winona was arrested on the 700 block of East 12th Street and will be referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for felony violation of an order for protection after speaking with a person who has a restraining order against him.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday
2:29 a.m. — Austin Michael Kalina, 33, of Galesville, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue for having a loud muffler.
11 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
1958
1962
1965
1968
1971
1971
1972
1972
1972
1972
1973
1973
1973
1975
1976
1978
1980
1982
1984
1986
1988
1988
1990
1994
1995
1998
What person, place or thing do you value most in the Winona area? What landmark do you show off to visitors? What local food do you brag about…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.