Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:09 a.m. — Bobby Lee Graham, 20, of Searcy, Arizona, was cited for underage drinking and driving after being pulled over on Second and Liberty streets for having a suspended object.

Winona Police Department

Thursday

12:17 p.m. — Dominick Eugene Brown, 32, of Winona was arrested on the 700 block of East 12th Street and will be referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for felony violation of an order for protection after speaking with a person who has a restraining order against him.

Friday

2:29 a.m. — Austin Michael Kalina, 33, of Galesville, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue for having a loud muffler.

11 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.

