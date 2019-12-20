{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

7:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported at a residence on Owls Nest Road in Stockton. According to the complainant, a window was broken and an antique stove was taken.

Winona Police Department

Thursday

1:37 p.m. — An Altura man backed into a parked vehicle at Menards. The man was subsequently brought to the police station on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a blood draw was performed.

2:38 p.m. — A package containing boots was reported stolen from the 150 block of West Fourth Street.

Friday:

1:18 a.m. — The front window of a vehicle was broken on the 100 block of West Second Street and a backpack and a Swiss Army knife were reported to have been taken.

+14 Photos and video: Holiday Train visits Winona

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.