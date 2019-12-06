{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Thursday

1:22 a.m. — A robbery was reported on the 650 block of East Sixth Street. A suspect has been arrested on probable cause, but a final decision is being made by the county attorney.

3:44 p.m. — A billfold was reported stolen from a job site on the 1100 block of West Sixth Street. No suspects are reported at this time.

