Winona Police Department
Thursday
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
1:22 a.m. — A robbery was reported on the 650 block of East Sixth Street. A suspect has been arrested on probable cause, but a final decision is being made by the county attorney.
3:44 p.m. — A billfold was reported stolen from a job site on the 1100 block of West Sixth Street. No suspects are reported at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.