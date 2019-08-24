Winona Police Department
Wednesday
12:59 p.m. – Amante Salvatore Budno, 48, of Winona was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident in the Dollar Tree parking lot.
8:44 p.m. – Cade Camden Hamer, 19, and Taylor Parish Troup, 19, both of Lakeville, were cited for minor consumption on 10th and Center streets.
Thursday
2:12 a.m. – Chase Randall Hawley, 19, of Winona was cited for theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on 10th and Harriet streets.
1:19 a.m. – Peter Jacob Kauphusman, 20, of Winona was cited for minor consumption on Fourth and Johnson streets.
2:47 p.m. – Ashley Ann Johnson, 25, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor theft. At Walmart, Johnson, who was later recognized by officers from surveillance video, took a cell phone, valued at $600 to $700, left at a self-check-out register. Johnson was later found at her residence and admitted to taking the phone, claiming that she had taken it because her friend had lost a phone earlier at Walmart. The phone matched the description of the missing phone and was returned to its owner.
4:12 p.m. – Norman Charles McCloy, 39, of Rochester was cited for misdemeanor theft of a security system and tent from Menards. McCloy had left the store without providing a receipt when asked for one. A customer took note of McCloy’s license plate and State Patrol was able to locate his vehicle near Lewiston.
6:19 p.m. – A missing Samsung S9 phone was reported at Menards. The phone had been accidently left in a shopping cart, and when the owner realized its absence and came back for it, it was gone.
11:44 p.m. – Slater Douglas Bernstein, 20, of Minneapolis was cited for minor consumption on Seventh and Wilson streets.
Friday
3:13 a.m. – A man reported the theft of a GMC bicycle on the 500 block of West Fourth Street.
Winona County Sheriff’s Dept.
Thursday
8:57 p.m. – Medication was reported missing on County Road 35 in St. Charles. Earlier in the day, the caller’s mother’s nurse noticed that some pills, which were readily accessible to anyone coming to the home, were gone.
Friday
12:32 a.m. – Alexander Ryan Culver, 28, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving at Walgreens on Mankato Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted for an expired registration. A blood-alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.12.
