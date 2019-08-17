Winona Police Department
Thursday
2:42 p.m. – Richard Lee Straight, 71, of Winona was cited for public urination in the bus shelter on Third and Center streets.
5:20 p.m. – Tricenna Morea Berry, 39, of Winona was cited for shoplifting from Walmart.
Friday
12:06 a.m. – A woman reported that a pack of cigarettes, valued at $6, was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 50 block of East Third Street.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicles parked in the Stockton cemetery. Four men in a vehicle, with another empty vehicle nearby, were located. Smoke was reportedly coming from the vehicle and the smell of marijuana was detected. The men admitted to smoking marijuana and handed to deputies a grinder with a small amount of marijuana in it and a pipe. Two of the men were on probation and were not allowed to use the substance. The probation officer for one was able to be contacted and the man was supposed to report to the probation office the next morning. The other’s probation officer could not be contacted, so the man was taken in for an eight-hour probation hold. No new citations or charges were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.