Winona Police Department
Thursday
2:31 p.m. – Richard Lee Straight, 71, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Winhaven Court.
9:22 p.m. – Robin Rae Mengedoht, 38, of Winona was cited for theft by swindle from Walmart.
Friday
1:14 a.m. – Ryan William Isensee, 28, of La Crosse was cited for public urination on the 50 block of Center St.
1:02 a.m. – Zhek Daniel Brennan, 18, of Rushford was cited for minor consumption after reportedly being seen wandering around a closed business on the 1050 block of E. Fourth St.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
8:21 a.m. – A woman reported a burglary at an unoccupied dwelling on the 4600 block of Freeman Drive in Dresbach. Cash was missing, equaling less than $2,500. The burglary happened between Aug. 5 and the time of the report. There were no signs of a forced entry.
9:52 a.m. – A man reported the theft of a pop-up camper from the 8100 block of E. Main St. in Stockton. The theft happened between Aug. 1 and the time of the report.
Friday
2:26 a.m. – The sheriff’s department assisted Winona police with a single-vehicle rollover crash on Gilmore Valley Road. No one was found when officers arrived.
