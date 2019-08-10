{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Thursday

2:31 p.m. – Richard Lee Straight, 71, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Winhaven Court.

9:22 p.m. – Robin Rae Mengedoht, 38, of Winona was cited for theft by swindle from Walmart.

Friday

1:14 a.m. – Ryan William Isensee, 28, of La Crosse was cited for public urination on the 50 block of Center St.

1:02 a.m. – Zhek Daniel Brennan, 18, of Rushford was cited for minor consumption after reportedly being seen wandering around a closed business on the 1050 block of E. Fourth St.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:21 a.m. – A woman reported a burglary at an unoccupied dwelling on the 4600 block of Freeman Drive in Dresbach. Cash was missing, equaling less than $2,500. The burglary happened between Aug. 5 and the time of the report. There were no signs of a forced entry.

9:52 a.m. – A man reported the theft of a pop-up camper from the 8100 block of E. Main St. in Stockton. The theft happened between Aug. 1 and the time of the report.

Friday

2:26 a.m. – The sheriff’s department assisted Winona police with a single-vehicle rollover crash on Gilmore Valley Road. No one was found when officers arrived.

