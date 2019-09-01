Winona Police Department
Monday
3:21 p.m. — Debra Jo Wetzel, 61, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Target.
4:32 p.m. — A Winona man reported the theft of a weed wacker, lawn edger, push lawn mower and a socket wrench set from a shed on the 400 block of West Sarnia Street.
6:07 p.m. — A Winona man reported having been assaulted. The last thing he recalled before being in an emergency room was walking across a street. At the emergency room, he received 14 staples in the back of the head and he had a black eye. He said he did not know how or when the injuries happened.
Tuesday
1 a.m. — Santiago Anastasio Romero, 20, of Winona was cited for minor consumption on Third and Liberty streets.
Thursday
2:55 p.m. — A woman reported that her car’s hood had been keyed. It was parked on the 850 block of Mankato, but the caller is not sure whether it happened there.
5:12 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident with possible injuries occurred on Fifth and Buchanan streets. No one involved was transported to a hospital.
7:31 p.m. — A man on the 700 block of Olmstead Street reported the theft of clothes and dishes.
8:54 p.m. — A woman reported on the 1000 block of East Fifth Street that someone stole a solar yard light, valued at $1, from a yard.
9:07 p.m. — Matthew James Anderson, 31, of Winona sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an accident on Highway 61 and Highway 43. Anderson was driving a motorcycle when a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on Highway 43, driven by a 17-year-old male, attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 61 and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Highway 43.
11:47 p.m. — Douglas Omer McClain, 20, of Bloomington, Minn., was cited for giving false information to an officer on Third and Lafayette streets. The officer spoke with McClain when he saw him and another man yelling at each other. The other man walked away quickly.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Monday
12:13 p.m. — Jeffrey Allen Berry, 56, of La Crosse was arrested at the Dresbach boat landing on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle. Officers had responded for reports of a man waiving a gun. Officers discovered the weapon was a BB gun and was being shot into the air. Berry also had a machete that he was chopping branches with. According to officers, Berry seemed to be erratic, talking to himself and appeared under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers discovered that Berry had a glass pipe and baggies that contained residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Wednesday
8:48 a.m. — William Harry Redcay, 43, of St. Charles was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving on County Road 35. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.23 was recorded.
Thursday
1:43 p.m. — A woman reported having her vehicle being forced off Highway 61 near mile marker 14 by another motorist. The woman’s vehicle struck an electrical box.
8:17 p.m. — A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital after colliding with a deer on Pickwick Loop Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.