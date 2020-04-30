Winona man taken into custody after chase with police in and around Mankato Avenue

A Winona man was arrested and taken to the Winona County Jail after leading police on a chase in the area of Mankato Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Divontay Maurice Pinkerton, 27, of Winona was arrested and referred for multiple charges in the chase, including fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, speeding and careless driving.
The incident began at 3:54 p.m. when an officer in the area of Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue witnessed Pinkerton driving a tan Dodge Durango and recognized that his license was revoked.
After turning onto Sarnia, Pinkerton made a quick turn into a parking lot in the 750 block of East Sarnia, police said. Pinkerton then jumped out of the vehicle and seemed as though he was going to run, according to the complaint. The officer then advised Pinkerton to get back into the vehicle.
As he was approaching, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. The officer briefly stepped away, upon which Pinkerton took off onto Sarnia and proceeded south on Mankato.
According to the complaint, Pinkerton was traveling faster than 60 mph on Mankato when he turned onto Hwy. 61. He quickly got off the highway and turned onto Parks Avenue. At this time, multiple officers were said to have been in pursuit, according to the report.
Pinkerton got back onto Mankato, running a red light, and proceeded north, police said.
As he approached Winona Health, police say Pinkerton drove into the southbound lane while continuing north. Because of this, police terminated the pursuit and followed Pinkerton from a distance, where they noticed him turn back onto Sarnia and ultimately north onto Hamilton Street, where they lost sight of him.
A short time later, police received a report from the 350 block of East 10th Street that stated a black male in black clothing and carrying a black backpack had parked a tan Dodge Durango in the middle of the street and ran away.
Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter. As that occurred, law enforcement received a report from a residence on the 450 block of Liberty Street stating an individual matching Pinkerton’s description had entered their home.
Pinkerton was apprehended at the Liberty Street residence and taken into custody. Responding officers reported that they found 13.6 grams of a substance that tested positive for marijuana, multi-colored pills that tested positive for ecstasy and a wax-like substance that tested positive for marijuana near Pinkerton’s backpack during his apprehension.
The pursuit took place over a 1.4-mile area, according to police.
Pinkerton was no longer listed in the Winona County Jail roster late Thursday afternoon.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.