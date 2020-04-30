Winona man taken into custody after chase with police in and around Mankato Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winona man was arrested and taken to the Winona County Jail after leading police on a chase in the area of Mankato Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Divontay Maurice Pinkerton, 27, of Winona was arrested and referred for multiple charges in the chase, including fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, speeding and careless driving.

The incident began at 3:54 p.m. when an officer in the area of Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue witnessed Pinkerton driving a tan Dodge Durango and recognized that his license was revoked.

After turning onto Sarnia, Pinkerton made a quick turn into a parking lot in the 750 block of East Sarnia, police said. Pinkerton then jumped out of the vehicle and seemed as though he was going to run, according to the complaint. The officer then advised Pinkerton to get back into the vehicle.

As he was approaching, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. The officer briefly stepped away, upon which Pinkerton took off onto Sarnia and proceeded south on Mankato.

According to the complaint, Pinkerton was traveling faster than 60 mph on Mankato when he turned onto Hwy. 61. He quickly got off the highway and turned onto Parks Avenue. At this time, multiple officers were said to have been in pursuit, according to the report.