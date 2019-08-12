A 19-year-old Winona man was stabbed multiple times Monday by an acquaintance in a residence on the 400 block of West Ninth Street in Winona.
Winona police received a call about 1:24 a.m. about the incident. Officers and EMS personnel responded.
A suspect fled and was later found and taken into custody at a residence on the 300 block of West Sixth Street. The suspect is being referred to the county’s attorney’s office for criminal charges.
The victim was brought to Winona Health before being transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Assisting with the initial call were the Goodview Police Department and the Winona County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.