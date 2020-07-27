Winona man serving 38-year sentence for child pornography receives additional 30 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Thomas Feine, the 35-year-old Winona County resident who is serving 38 years in federal prison for production and attempted production of child pornography, received an additional 30-year sentence Monday for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Winona County Attorney's Office, Feine pleaded guilty to the offense on June 25, and was sentenced Monday by Judge Nancy Buytendorp in Winona County District Court.

Assistant Winona County District Attorney Kevin O'Laughlin said the case was one of the most disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases he has prosecuted in the last 19 years.

Feine's sentence, according to a release by the county attorney's office, is approximately twice the sentence recommended by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

The sentence was increased due to the number of aggravating factors in the case, the release stated.

Feine was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison in February in U.S. District Court for producing and attempting to produce child pornography in connection to the production of child pornography between February and September 2013, when the two victims were under 1-year-old and about five years old, respectively.