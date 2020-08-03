Winona man jailed after attempting to strangle woman in her home

A Winona man is being held at the Winona County Jail and has been referred for an attempted strangulation last weekend.
Paul Jonathan Ortiz, Jr., 24, of Winona was arrested Friday evening and referred for felony strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault (fear) and misdemeanor domestic assault (harm) in connection to the incident.
According to police, Ortiz’s arrest was the culmination of a near-week-long investigation into a strangulation attempt that Ortiz is accused with.
The complaint states that on or around July 26, Ortiz had attempted to strangle a woman he had met at a local bar.
Ortiz had walked the woman back to her residence, where he subsequently pushed her, got on top of her, hit her and attempted to strangle her, the complaint reads.
The complainant said she managed to crawl away from Ortiz and get under a day bed, where Ortiz pulled her out and attempted to choke her again, this time with his hands over her nostrils.
The complainant was ultimately able to get away from Ortiz by running out a back door to her residence and sought help, according to the report.
Officers conducted an investigation to determine the whereabouts of Ortiz and eventually found him on July 31 during a traffic stop near Ninth and Huff streets.
Due to the nature of the incident involving Ortiz, the officer pointed his taser at Ortiz, who is reported to have complied with the officer and was taken into custody.
