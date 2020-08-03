Winona man jailed after attempting to strangle woman in her home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winona man is being held at the Winona County Jail and has been referred for an attempted strangulation last weekend.

Paul Jonathan Ortiz, Jr., 24, of Winona was arrested Friday evening and referred for felony strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault (fear) and misdemeanor domestic assault (harm) in connection to the incident.

According to police, Ortiz’s arrest was the culmination of a near-week-long investigation into a strangulation attempt that Ortiz is accused with.

The complaint states that on or around July 26, Ortiz had attempted to strangle a woman he had met at a local bar.

Ortiz had walked the woman back to her residence, where he subsequently pushed her, got on top of her, hit her and attempted to strangle her, the complaint reads.

The complainant said she managed to crawl away from Ortiz and get under a day bed, where Ortiz pulled her out and attempted to choke her again, this time with his hands over her nostrils.

The complainant was ultimately able to get away from Ortiz by running out a back door to her residence and sought help, according to the report.