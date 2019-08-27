Steven Edward Miller of Winona faces two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in connection with the March 25 death of a Winona man whose body was discovered after a fire at his home, Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said Tuesday.
Winona police led an investigation after suspicious circumstances were suspected in the death of David John Seaman, 55, whose body was found after a fire at his home on the 100 block of East Sanborn Street.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.
Miller is already in custody for an unrelated criminal matter and is expected to have his first court appearance related to these new charges at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Winona District Court.
It was the second time in less than a year a body was found at the scene of a house fire in Winona.
In May 2018, a 68-year-old woman died in a house fire on the 50 block of East Howard Street. A 22-year-old man was also in the home and was awakened by people pounding on the house yelling “fire,” according to a release from the police department. He was able to escape from the house uninjured.
At the time, Winona Fire Chief Kurt Bittle said it was the first fire fatality in Winona since he took over as chief in 2013.
