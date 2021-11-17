Winona man charged in September stabbing death

A 38-year-old Winona man is being held on a $300,000 cash bond after being accused in a September homicide.

Sean Michael Emmons was charged Wednesday in Winona County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault for a death related to a Sept. 11 stab wound in Winona.

According to the criminal complaint, Winona police responded Sept. 13 to a medical emergency at an East Ninth Street residence. A person at the residence told police that Emmons stabbed him in the leg two days earlier after Emmons broke into his apartment and triggered a brawl between the two. The complaint says police were able to gain only limited information from the stabbing victim, who was in excruciating pain.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in La Crosse, where Winona police attempted to interview him again Sept. 14. The complaint says the victim was intubated and unable to talk. He died the following day.

A witness told police she encountered the victim shortly after the attack. She said she wanted to clean the wound but that the victim was in too much pain. The witness said she was able to place Neosporin on the wound and bandage it.

The witness said she returned two days later and said the victim was cold, jaundiced and sweaty, which prompted her to call 911.

Another witness told police she talked to the victim the day of the stabbing and urged him to contact law enforcement. The victim reportedly replied he was too scared to call police.

Prosecutors filed the complaint after an autopsy report confirmed the knife wound as the cause of death. Emmons’ next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 29.

