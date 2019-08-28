Steven Edward Miller, 32, of Winona is suspected of beating and killing a Winona man with a hammer before setting his home on fire March 25 in a methamphetamine-induced rage, according to a complaint signed Tuesday.
Miller is being held on $3 million bond with no conditions after being charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder and arson in Winona County Court.
The body of David John Seaman, 55, was discovered after a fire at his home on the 100 block of East Sanborn. An autopsy revealed he had received multiple lacerations and fractures to the face and skull. No evidence of smoke inhalation was found.
Seaman had been located inside the residence under a pile of materials.
Two or more origins of the fire were found by an investigator for the state fire marshal.
A homemade “torch” and Crown White Gas Camp Stove fuel container were found inside the home. Forms with Miller’s name were found in the home, along with a shirt with a wolf on it. The fire was determined to be arson, authorities said.
Miller, who was identified through surveillance video, was discovered to have bought the same type of fuel at the Walmart in Winona the evening before the house fire, along with a cellphone, lighter and cigarettes. Miller was seen wearing a shirt that matched the description of the one found in the home. Another man was with Miller during the transaction.
On April 1, Miller admitted to knowing Seaman and having lived with him at one point. He claimed to not remember the weekend before and said he had been told about the fire.
Miller claimed there was no reason that the forms would have been in Seaman’s home and that he hadn’t seen him since last year.
That month, photos of Seamen were found inside a bag said to belong to Miller.
In March, law enforcement learned that Seaman had used a gift card at Kwik Trip that was later used by Miller that month.
On May 26, Miller admitted to officers that people he knew got him very high on methamphetamine and mushrooms. He had lit Seaman’s house on fire while making methamphetamine using a chemical, he told officers. He had been staying with Seaman for a week.
Miller claimed Seaman was a friend who cared about Miller and didn’t want him using drugs.
He claimed to have never wanted to hurt Seaman and wasn’t angry at him, but for reasons he did not understand, he recalled hitting Seaman with a hammer while there was yelling, according to court records. Miller claimed it was during a “rage-induced drug coma.” He claimed there was another person at the home, but they had not been involved in the violence and might not even have been present during the incident.
Miller said he did not know whether the fire was accidental. A bottle had caught on fire, but he was unaware if that had caused the house to start on fire.
He claimed that the gift cards had been given to him by Miller and that Miller gave him things to try to stop him from buying drugs with it.
Miller admitted to having a mental health diagnosis. He claimed to having heard and seen things and that when high, nothing processed in his mind.
On July 2, Miller told law enforcement where he hit Seaman and that there had been two other people present during the incident. One had been on top of Seaman after he was hit with the hammer and, according to Miller, had used something around his face to try to silence him. The second person present with him stood by.
Miller left and then returned to take money and gift cards before lighting the fire with the others present, he told authorities. He claimed to not recall what he started the fire with.
According to the complaint, Miller was determined to be “a risk of flight and a risk to public safety.”
A hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, with Judicial Officer James Fabian.
Miller was arrested on March 26 for an unrelated incident at a west-side apartment building.
He was accused of breaking into the building before setting off a fire alarm and entering apartments, yelling at residents to get out of the building because of a fire.
He had covered himself in lotion and soap at one of the residences. When officers arrived, he yelled for them to shoot him, made threats and tried to assault an officer. During the incident, he was hallucinating as a result of using methamphetamine, authorities said. For this incident, he faced charges of first-degree burglary and indecent exposure.
In January, Miller faced a charge from a citation for misdemeanor theft.
In July 2018, he was convicted for fleeing a peace officer, with charges of a traffic regulation and not complying with a peace officer being dismissed.
In May 2016, Miller faced charges of terroristic threats, obstructing legal process and fleeing a peace officer. When officers came into contact with Miller about a warrant, Miller threatened to fight them, before running away through an alley. When officers were able to catch up, Miller threatened to fight again and was arrested.
In 2015, he was convicted of misdemeanor theft.
Miller faced four charges in 2008: second-degree burglary, theft, computer theft and third-degree burglary. He was convicted for the latter charge and the other three were dismissed.
Steven E. Miller recalled — for reasons he did not understand hitting David J. Seaman with a hammer during a “rage-induced drug coma,” according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.