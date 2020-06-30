Winona man arrested for possession of child pornography

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winona man was arrested and referred to the county attorney Monday after police found several digital files containing child pornography on multiple devices.

Brian James Mendell, 29, of Winona was arrested in the 800 block of West Howard Street and referred for 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of disseminating child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mendell’s arrest was the culmination of an ongoing investigation into internet crimes against children.

Assisting agencies in the arrest were the Winona Police Department, the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

