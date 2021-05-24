Winona man arrested after striking person, breaking glasses

A Winona man was arrested Saturday morning after he was suspected of assaulting a person near Mernard and Riverbend roads.

According to the complaint, Jermaine Lavelle Ross, 29, was walking with his child and the child’s mother when the incident occurred.

Ross reportedly threatened the mother and then struck her in the face, knocking her glasses off and breaking them.

The trio then made their way to Walmart, the complaint states, where the victim was reported to have been advised by staff to call the police after they had been informed of the incident by onlookers.

When the victim attempted to retrieve her child from Ross, Ross was reported to have picked up the child’s stroller and thrown it, damaging it in the process. He subsequently left the scene.

Police were able to make contact with Ross near Lake Boulevard and Homer Road, where he claimed the incident was just a verbal altercation.

Though he resisted being placed in the back of a squad car, the complaint states, Ross was arrested and taken to the Winona County Jail, where is being referred for felony domestic assault.

