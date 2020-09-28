Winona man arrested after attempted strangling/interfering with emergency call

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winona man was in custody after police received a report Friday that he had strangled a woman and interfered with her call for help.

Hunter Matthew Mccutchen, 24, of Winona was arrested on probable cause and referred to the county attorney’s office for his role in the incident.

Police were made aware of the incident after they received a 911 hang-up that originated from the 650 block of West Sarnia Street at 8:27 p.m.

While the police dispatcher was unable to identify the caller, the dispatcher did hear a female screaming “stop” before the call was dropped.

Law enforcement arrived to find Mccutchen and the victim, who was seen crying and visibly shaken.

According to the complainant, she and Mccutchen were in an argument when Mccutchen wrestled her to the floor and proceeded to place his forearm against her throat.

The complainant said this lasted several seconds and that she felt like she was going to die.

After getting up and sitting in a chair, the complainant said Mccutchen straddled her to prevent her from getting up and then slapped, screamed and proceeded to strangle her once more.