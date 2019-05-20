Try 3 months for $3

A 40-year-old Winona man accused of strangling a woman early last week was arrested by Winona police Friday.

Ryan Robert McCaffrey

McCaffrey

Ryan Robert McCaffrey has been referred to the Winona County Attorney’s office on felony counts of domestic assault-strangulation and terroristic threats. He is also facing lesser charges for two counts of domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, May 17, a Winona police officer spoke with a woman that reported that McCaffrey had taken her van and house keys. During the conversation, the woman reportedly asked the officer, “What if he hurts me again?”

The woman explained that on Tuesday, May 14, she and McCaffrey got in an argument and he threw her from the van, bruising her arm in the process.

According to the report, McCaffrey then exited the vehicle and began to strangle the woman while threatening to kill her.

McCaffrey denied the incident and claimed the woman frequently threatens to make false reports to police.

When asked about the woman’s bruise, McCaffrey denied any wrongdoing, telling officers “I have no idea, she bruises easily.”

Tobias Mann covers crime and government in Winona County. He can be reached at 507-453-3522 or at tobias.mann@winonadailynews.com

