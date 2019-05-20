A 40-year-old Winona man accused of strangling a woman early last week was arrested by Winona police Friday.
Ryan Robert McCaffrey has been referred to the Winona County Attorney’s office on felony counts of domestic assault-strangulation and terroristic threats. He is also facing lesser charges for two counts of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, May 17, a Winona police officer spoke with a woman that reported that McCaffrey had taken her van and house keys. During the conversation, the woman reportedly asked the officer, “What if he hurts me again?”
The woman explained that on Tuesday, May 14, she and McCaffrey got in an argument and he threw her from the van, bruising her arm in the process.
According to the report, McCaffrey then exited the vehicle and began to strangle the woman while threatening to kill her.
McCaffrey denied the incident and claimed the woman frequently threatens to make false reports to police.
When asked about the woman’s bruise, McCaffrey denied any wrongdoing, telling officers “I have no idea, she bruises easily.”
Caleb Thomas Erlandson
Age: 19 Booked: 12:25 a.m. May 14, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession and domestic assault
Bradley John Durenberger
Age: 47 Booked: 12:11 p.m. May 13, 2019
Charges: Disorderly conduct
Steven Randall Coey
Age: 46 Booked: 2:35 a.m. May 13, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession and third-degree burglary
Nicholas John Deppe
Age: 21 Booked: 12:12 a.m. May 12, 2019
Charges: Stalking
John Claude Tharrett
Age: 40 Booked: 2:41 p.m. May 7, 2019
Charges: Terroristic threats, domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and witness tampering
Brandon Michael Hennessy
Age: 31 Booked: 6:13 p.m. April 29, 2019
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree drug possession
Kevin Francis Ireland
Age: 44 Booked: 7:03 p.m. April 29, 2019
Charges: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle
Patrick Henry Williams
Age: 55 Booked: 10 p.m. May 7, 2019
Charges: Theft and receiving stolen property
Steven Paul Jonsgaard
Age: 57 Booked: 6:11 p.m. April 26, 2019
Charges: Give a peace officer a false name, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft
Brandy Lynn Kolter
Age: 30 Booked: 9:24 p.m. May 5, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth
Justin Edward Keck
Age: 41 Booked: 7:23 p.m. April 16, 2019
Charges: Fraud and third-degree drug possession
Dionte Terell Banks
Age: 34 Booked: 4:21 a.m. April, 11, 2019
Charges: Third-degree assault
Kyle Foster Casey
Age: 48 Booked: 7:55 p.m. April 1, 2019
Charges: Fourth-degree assault of a peace officer
Jeffrey Patrick Sims
Age: 24 Booked: 2:59 p.m. April 2, 2019
Charges: First-degree drug possession and fugitive from justice
Ashley Helen Gore
Age: 34 Booked: 1:17 p.m. March 25, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Antoine Milton Booker
Age: 45 Booked: 3:02 p.m. March 21, 2019
Charges: Predatory offender knowingly violates registration, fifth-degree drug possession
Dillon Joseph Hale
Age: 30 Booked: 6:27 p.m. March 14, 2019
Charges: Predatory offender knowingly violates registration
RayJ RayVon Bell
Age: 19 Booked: 6:31 p.m. March 14, 2019
Charges: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 30 Booked: 4:05 p.m. March 5, 2019
Charges: First degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, second degree burglary and kidnapping.
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Age: 44 Booked: 8:59 p.m. March 1, 2019
Charges: Driving after suspension, possession, control or manufacture of a controlled substance, fifth-degree drug possession and second-degree sale of drugs.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Age: 32 Booked: 11:16 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia
Marjorie Sarah Mountain
Age: 44 Booked: 3:02 a.m. Feb. 8, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jack David Taylor
Age: 33 Booked: 12:35 a.m. Jan. 26, 2019
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving after revocation, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and fleeing a police officer.
Matthew Conrad Guffey
Age: 40 Booked: 2:32 p.m. Jan. 18, 2019
Charges: Terroristic threats
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Tobias Mann covers crime and government in Winona County. He can be reached at 507-453-3522 or at
tobias.mann@winonadailynews.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.