Winona County was without 911 service for nearly five-and-a-half hours Sunday evening into Monday morning, Winona County Emergency Management announced.
Those who required police were encouraged to call law enforcement’s dispatch center at 507-457-6492.
At 9:45 p.m. Sunday evening, smartphone users received an emergency notification stating that the 911 service for Winona County was down.
Winona County Emergency Management subsequently posted an update on Facebook stating CenturyLink was looking into the problem.
Winona County Emergency Management director Ben Klinger said the incident was due to an issue at one of CenturyLink’s facilities, and that further information can be expected Monday evening.
