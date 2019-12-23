Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday:
12:59 a.m. – Cheyenne Marie Monahan, 26, of Winona was arrested for DWI after driving into an embankment on Husman Ridge Road. According to the police report, Monahan hit a patch of ice and slipped into the embankment, trapping both her and her passenger inside the vehicle. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and complained of rib, arm and head pain. Monahan was medically cleared and officers subsequently performed a field-sobriety test.
Sunday:
12:06 a.m. – John Richard Eaton, 41, of Dakota was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over on Riverview and Secluded drives. Eaton was transported to La Crescent Police Department and subsequently released to a relative.
2:42 a.m. – Ricky Lynn Arentz, 48, of Winona was arrested and recommended on charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of an unregistered vehicle, no insurance and displaying license plates that did not match the vehicle. With him were Ashley Marie Srock, 24, of Winona, who was recommended on charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance, and Jennifer Lynn Strasser, 37, of Racine, Wisconsin, who was recommended on charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:42 p.m. – Phillip Allen Heyer, 33 of Winona was arrested for domestic assault (fear and harm), reckless driving, fifth-degree assault and robbery after a confrontation on County Road 23 and Sherry Drive in Minnesota City. According to the complainant, Heyer was pursuing another vehicle and attempted to run it off the road. Upon catching up with the vehicle, Heyer broke the driver side window with his fist. A passerby was able to be flagged down and police were called, during which Heyer left the scene. Deputies learned that Heyer had bitten the hand of one of the passengers and had taken the car keys, according to the complaint.
