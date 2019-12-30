Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
8:00 p.m. — Taryn Leagh Monson, 20, of Winona was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and DWI and has a pending charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Monson was stopped for speeding on Gilmore Avenue and Baker Street and displayed signs of impairment.
9:55 p.m. — Johnathan R. Olson, 40, of Cochrane, Wisconsin, was cited for speeding and a small amount of marijuana after being pulled over on County Roads 17 and 12. According to the deputy’s report, Olson’s vehicle had an overwhelming smell of air freshener that failed to mask the odor of marijuana.
Saturday
1:49 a.m. — Garrett Nolan Wilkemeyer, 39, of Peterson, Minnesota, was arrested for third-degree DWI after being pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Seventh and Winona streets. According to the deputy’s report, Wilkemeyer had bloodshot, watery and droopy eyes, poor finger dexterity and slurred speech, and said he thought he had stopped at the stop sign. Wilkemeyer had a blood alcohol content of .20, deputies said.
11:45 p.m. — Christopher Lee Mikkelsen, 37, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of DWI after being pulled over on Highways 61 and 43. Mikkelsen was brought into the sheriff’s office, where a warrant for a blood draw was signed by a judge.
Monday
2:38 a.m. — Jordan Ray Schrieber, 26, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant on County Road 23 and Martina Road in Minnesota City. Schreiber was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a suspended object.
