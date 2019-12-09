Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:30 p.m. — A St. Charles woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with a broken ankle after her horse-drawn carriage flipped over on the 14000 block of Wagon Wheel Drive due to icy conditions.
Saturday
12:25 a.m. — John Wesley Jones Jr., 55, of Arcadia, Wisconsin, was arrested and cited for fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over at Huff and Fifth streets. Deputies assisted Winona police.
