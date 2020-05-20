You are the owner of this article.
Winona County Law Enforcement Center to start partially opening next week
Winona County Law Enforcement Center to start partially opening next week

Ron Ganrude

Ganrude 

The Winona County Law Enforcement Center is expected to partially reopen to the public starting Tuesday, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude shared Wednesday.

While people will not have easy access into the building yet, more staff will be present and working in the building.

The outer doors to the building will still be locked, but there will be a buzzer that people can use to speak with staff at the front desk.

If the visitors can be helped through email or a phone call, then that will be recommended. Otherwise, in-person contact can be made in the building with precautions in place. The doors are currently expected to be unlocked June 1, Ganrude said. Some limitations are expected to be in place.

For more about the county and its facilities’ responses to COVID-19, visit www.co.winona.mn.us.

