A Winona County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Sunday for injuries not believed to be life-threatening after his squad car was struck.

The deputy was responding to a car crash about 5 a.m. on Hwy. 14 and Quarry Hill Road that did not include injuries.

When at the scene, a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Lanesboro man struck the deputy’s squad car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy reportedly suffered back and neck pain.

The man driving the vehicle also suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

