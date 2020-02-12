{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff Ron Ganrude, Deputy Adam Carlson and K9 Cleo

Deputy Adam Carlson, left, and police dog Cleo show off their first-place trophy awarded Feb. 9 at the U.S. Police Canine Association competition in Fargo, N.D. They are joined in the photo by Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

Winona County Sheriff Deputy Adam Carlson and police dog Cleo took home top honors last weekend at a competition in North Dakota.

While at the U.S. Police Canine Association in Fargo, the team also was certified for another year of narcotics detection.

This is the second year in a row that Carlson and Cleo have been awarded the first-place trophy.

Carlson and Cleo beat out 38 teams by posting perfect scores in vehicle- and room-search scenarios, with Cleo demonstrating her accuracy, speed and ability to search for narcotics.

The event was attended by dog teams from Minnesota and North Dakota.

Carlson and Cleo’s victory comes on the heels of their success in November as part of the U.S. Police Canine Association’s National Patrol Dog Certification in Florida, where, as part of a team that included officers from Houston, Austin and Douglas counties, they placed first in the region team competition that included more than 90 other dog teams.

