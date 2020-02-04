A 35-year-old Winona man was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release Monday for production and attempted production of child pornography.
According to court documents, Ryan Thomas Feine is being sentenced for creating multiple videos of his sexual abuse of an infant girl, who was less than 1 year old, between Feb. 10, 2013, and Sept. 10, 2013, as well as producing sexually explicit images of another minor, who was younger than 5, during that same period.
The investigation into Feine began in August 2018 with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department and was subsequently referred to the FBI.
Feine drew law enforcement’s attention because of an allegation of ongoing sexual abuse.
A search warrant was executed on many of Feine’s electronic devices, where police found more than 1,000 images and 150 videos of child pornography.
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, many of the images and videos had been distributed across the country.
In a court appearance in August 2018, Feine admitted to sexually assaulting the infant girl and taking at least seven photographs of his encounters with her, many of which also depicted Feine.
In October 2019, Feine pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography.
“This is one of the most egregious cases of child sexual abuse my office has prosecuted,” U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said. “We will never shy away from difficult cases such as this. We are committed to pursuing justice for innocent children.”
Feine has two pending charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Winona and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree in Fillmore County.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
