Utica man arrested for domestic assault

A Utica man was arrested Thursday after he was reported to have been involved in a domestic assault.

According to the complaint, Mark Halley Smith, 46, is accused of assaulting a woman by injuring her ankle, leaving a noticeable mark and some swelling.

The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence on County Road 33 in Utica, and prior to deputies’ arrival, Smith was said to have left the area in a black car and was seen heading west toward St. Charles.

Winona deputies were able to make contact with those involved in the incident, including the victim, and were told that Smith had been drinking prior to leaving the scene. The victim added that she and Smith had been arguing for the last day before the incident occurred.

Smith was eventually located by St. Charles police and was brought to the Winona County Jail, where he was held for domestic assault (fear and harm).

