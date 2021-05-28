 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utica man arrested for domestic assault
0 comments
alert top story

Utica man arrested for domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Halley Smith mug

Smith

A Utica man was arrested Thursday after he was reported to have been involved in a domestic assault.

According to the complaint, Mark Halley Smith, 46, is accused of assaulting a woman by injuring her ankle, leaving a noticeable mark and some swelling.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence on County Road 33 in Utica, and prior to deputies’ arrival, Smith was said to have left the area in a black car and was seen heading west toward St. Charles.

Winona deputies were able to make contact with those involved in the incident, including the victim, and were told that Smith had been drinking prior to leaving the scene. The victim added that she and Smith had been arguing for the last day before the incident occurred.

Smith was eventually located by St. Charles police and was brought to the Winona County Jail, where he was held for domestic assault (fear and harm).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to get the most out of your home security system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News