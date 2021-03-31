 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Chicago man arrested for possession of $20,000-worth of narcotics in Trempealeau County
UPDATE: Chicago man arrested for possession of $20,000-worth of narcotics in Trempealeau County

300 grams of narcotics found in traffic stop

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified substance amounted to just over 300 grams and carries a street value of approximately $20,000. 
Dajuan Cortez Thomas

Thomas 

A Chicago man was arrested after police reportedly found $20,000 worth of cocaine during a March 24 traffic stop on Interstate 94. Dajuan Cortez Thomas, 33, was charged March 29 in Trempealeau County Circuit Court with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near Osseo after observing a vehicle driven by Thomas committing multiple traffic violations shortly before 10:30 p.m. During the stop, a K9 unit alerted police to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 300 grams of cocaine. Thomas and a passenger were arrested and transported to the Trempealeau County Jail. The passenger was later released and hasn't been charged.

Trempealeau County Circuit Court Judge Rian Radtke ordered Thomas held on $20,000 cash bond and set an initial court appearance for April 1. Thomas was released after posting the bond March 30.

