Two Winonans arrested after narcotics investigators execute search warrant
Two Winonans arrested after narcotics investigators execute search warrant

Michael Richard Zeller mug

Zeller
Linda Marie Sturm mug

Sturm

Two Winona residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 350 block of Oak Street.

According to police, Michael Richard Zeller, 39, was arrested and referred for first-, second- and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, while Linda Marie Sturm, 41, was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team—which included members of the Winona Police Department and the Winona and Houston county sheriff’s offices—were reported to have seized approximately 164.41 grams of methamphetamine, 217 individual doses of LSD, 7 grams of cocaine and 84 grams of marijuana from the residence Zeller and Sturm were found in.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation, police said, and both subjects were arrested without incident.

