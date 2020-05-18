Two Rollingstone women injured in Goodview crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Rollingstone residents suffered injuries that were not believed to be life -threatening after a crash Sunday in Goodview.

A 2005 Acura MDX, driven by Amie Lynn Kruger, 40, was northbound on Highway 61 in the right lane at about 1 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Marty James Kruger, 39, was a passenger in the Acura.

A 2012 Buick Verano, driven by Shirley Therese Drazkowski, 84, began to cross Highway 61 from 72nd Avenue in Goodview when the two vehicles collided.

Aime Kruger and Drazkowski were injured, and Drazkowski was transported to Winona Health. Marty Kruger was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The Goodview police and fire departments, Winona Area Ambulance and Winona County Sheriff assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

