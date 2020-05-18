Two men sought in armed burglary in Winona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An armed burglary on the 300 block of Chatfield Street was reported to Winona Police Friday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man called police from Kwik Trip on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue at 2:34 p.m.

He reported that two men had entered his home on Chatfield Street and had threatened him with a handgun. He said he had been alone in bed when the men entered through the side door of his house.

One of the men was holding a knife with about a 3-inch blade. The victim said he was asked to go outside with him.

The man mentioned a deal from last June that involved $5,000, which the victim claimed to know nothing about.

The man put the knife away and pulled out a small, black handgun that was thought to be semi-automatic. The victim told police the gun was never pointed at him but was waived around.

When leaving the home with the man, the victim was able to escape and run to the Kwik Trip where he called law enforcement, according to authorities.

Law enforcement responded to both the Kwik Trip and the home. Nobody was found at the home once it was searched.